Jodi Lewis Announces Candidacy for Georgia State House District 118 in Newton County

The Covington News received the following from the campaign of Jodi Lewis:

Jodi Lewis has formally announced her candidacy for the Georgia State House of Representatives, District 118, representing the residents of Newton County.

Jodi Lewis enters the race with a strong commitment to community-centered leadership, responsible governance, and ensuring that the voices of everyday Georgians are heard at the State Capitol. Her campaign focuses on strengthening local communities, supporting families, encouraging economic opportunity, and working collaboratively with local leaders to address the real needs of District 118.

With a campaign grounded in service, collaboration, and community empowerment, Lewis is committed to advocating for policies that strengthen families, support small businesses, and protect the values and priorities of Newton County residents.

We support growth—but not at the expense of our water, power grid, roads, or rural character. I will push for clear standards, so data centers pay their fair share, protect farmland and neighborhoods, and deliver real local benefits with transparency and accountability.

“I believe effective leadership starts with listening,” said Lewis. “Newton County deserves a representative who understands its unique needs and is willing to work tirelessly to ensure those needs are addressed at the state level.”

Lewis’s platform centers on practical solutions, fiscal responsibility, and community-focused decision-making. She is dedicated to building strong relationships with local stakeholders, educators, faith leaders, and business owners to ensure that Newton County’s voice is well-represented in Atlanta.

Community members are invited to engage with the campaign, attend upcoming events, and learn more about Jodi Lewis’s vision for District 118 at www.jodilewisforgeorgia.com

Editor's Note: The Covington News runs initial campaign announcements for local candidates on Page A1 and online free of charge. For any local candidates who wish to make a campaign announcement, please email news@covnews.com.



