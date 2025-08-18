Family of Laken Riley endorses Collins for U.S. Senate

JACKSON, Ga. – The mother and stepfather of the late Laken Riley have now publicly placed their support behind Representative Mike Collins in his quest to claim a seat in the U.S. Senate. U.S. Rep. Mike Collins

The statement from Riley’s mother and stepfather, Allyson and John Phillips, was included in a news release from Collins’ campaign on Monday afternoon.

“...in the short time that we have known him, Mike Collins went to Washington and changed it,” the statement said, in part. “There is simply no one else in this race who deserves to be in the U.S. Senate more than Mike Collins. He is someone who says what he means, means what he says, and actually delivers results that matter.”

Laken Riley was a 22-year-old nursing student who was murdered in Athens on Feb. 22, 2024. Illegal alien Jose Ibarra was convicted of killing her and is now serving a life sentence.

Collins, in his capacity as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, where he represents Georgia’s 10th Congressional District (which includes Athens, as well as parts of Newton County), was the author of the Laken Riley Act.

This bill, which was the first piece of legislation signed into law by President Donald Trump in January, requires the Department of Homeland Security to detain illegal aliens who commit theft, burglary, larceny, shoplifting, assault against police officers and crimes that result in serious bodily harm or death and expedite them to their home countries.

“...What Mike did for our family wasn’t about politics and it wasn’t about attention or the spotlight,” the statement from Allyson and John Phillips said, in part. “He stood up to do what was right and help bring justice for our sweet Laken. For that, our family will be forever grateful to Mike Collins, Senator Katie Britt, and President Trump.

“The Biden Administration and our current senators voted for open borders that allowed Laken's killer to come to the United States. They were looking out for illegal immigrants instead of looking out for their own constituents. Next November, please join us in supporting our friend Mike Collins and give him the ability to create policies that will ensure the safety and protection of all Georgia’s sons and daughters.”

Collins formally announced his campaign to unseat Democrat Jon Ossoff this coming election cycle on July 28. He joins fellow Republican Buddy Carter, another member of the U.S. House, and former football coach-turned politician Derek Dooley in efforts to flip the seat for the GOP.