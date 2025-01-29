Laken Riley Act signed into law as Trump continues nationwide immigration curtailment

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Jan. 29, President Donald Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law as the first piece of legislation signed in his second term.

The bill was proposed by U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, who represents the 10th congressional district of Georgia, which includes parts of Newton County. The district also includes the city of Athens where 22-year-old Laken Riley was murdered.

Riley, a nursing student enrolled at Augusta University, was running on the University of Georgia’s campus when illegal alien Jose Ibarra attacked and killed her. Ibarra is now serving a life sentence without parole for Riley’s murder.

The bill passed 236-156 in the House of Representatives and 64-35 in the Senate. Its passage was spearheaded largely by Republicans, but reportedly 58 Democrats across the legislature joined in supporting the bill. The bill failed to pass in 2024 but was reintroduced to Congress this past month where it passed successfully.

"With today's action, her [Riley’s] name will also live forever in the laws of our country," said Trump before signing the bill. "And this is a very important law. This is something that has brought Democrats and Republicans together. That's not easy to do."

Ibarra, a Venezuelan man, reportedly entered the United States illegally in September 2022 in Texas, where he first was arrested on charges of illegal entry. Between then and Riley’s murder, Ibarra was arrested by New York police and later cited with a shoplifting misdemeanor in Athens.

At neither point was he deported, but under the Laken Riley Act, Ibarra would have been taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The bill, now enshrined in law, requires the Department of Homeland Security to detain illegal aliens who commit theft, burglary, larceny, shoplifting, assault against police officers and crimes that result in serious bodily harm or death and expedite them to their home countries.

“Under this bill, DHS must detain an individual who (1) is unlawfully present in the United States or did not possess the necessary documents when applying for admission; and (2) has been charged with, arrested for, convicted of, or admits to having committed acts that constitute the essential elements of burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting,” the bill’s summary reads.

The bill will also allow states to sue the federal government for “alleged failures related to immigration enforcement.”

Collins commented on the bill’s passage via a news release sent out from his office.

“Nearly one year ago, Laken Riley’s life was taken by a career criminal illegal alien. Today, with the full support of President Trump, a bicameral group of Republicans and Democrats, and the American people, we were finally able to bring justice to Laken's family and ensure that this can never happen again. I am beyond grateful to President Trump for making the Laken Riley Act the first law signed under his presidency and finally giving closure to Laken's family. We’re committed to delivering commonsense solutions to fix our broken immigration system, and the Laken Riley Act delivers it.”

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns also commented on the passage via Collins’ news release.

“The American people delivered a mandate to Washington to crack down on illegal immigration and keep our citizens safe,” Burns said. “President Trump is delivering on his promises, and here in Georgia—we stand ready to support his administration in their efforts every step of the way.”