Georgia suspends gasoline tax amid price surges during conflict with Iran

ATLANTA — Drivers will soon find gas to be a little cheaper in Georgia after Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law Friday that immediately suspended the state excise tax on motor fuel to address affordability concerns.

“Today is just the latest step we’re taking, and it’s one that will help all Georgians as they work to make ends meet,” Kemp said at the Capitol before signing House Bill 1199 into law. The measure passed the House on Wednesday with broad bipartisan support and cleared the Senate unanimously on Thursday.

Kemp also signed House Bill 1000, giving Georgians a one-time rebate on income taxes paid last year or the year before. Individual filers will get $250 back, heads of household $375 and married couples filing jointly $500.

Kemp noted that lawmakers were working to help Georgians deal with affordability well ahead of the elections, when voters are expected to select candidates based on their feelings about the issue.

The fuel tax suspension, the fourth during Kemp’s tenure, will cost the state treasury an estimated $400 million during the 60 days it is in effect. The timing has the suspension in place up to the Georgia primary election on May 19.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who is running for the GOP nomination for governor, applauded the collaboration between the Senate, the House and the governor’s office.

“We want to get income tax relief. We want to get property tax relief. So, we’re working together on getting this done,” Jones said.

Kemp’s signature on HB 1199 immediately suspends the state’s 33-cent-per-gallon excise tax on gasoline. It also suspends the 37-cent-a-gallon tax on diesel fuel, which affects the cost of food and other goods on store shelves.

Gas prices spiked after President Donald Trump ordered air strikes on Iran last month.

“We’re all feeling the pain at the pump as instability in the global oil markets causes the cost of fuel to rise across this country,” House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington said.

He said Georgia is among the first states to suspend the gas tax to suppress the recent run-up in prices. He said the state House met this week with representatives of the trucking industry, which faces a nearly $2 per gallon increase in diesel costs.

Burns said he anticipated “a quick and successful end to the conflict overseas that is causing these increases.” He also thanked American military members and their families, saying, “we should all keep them in our prayers.”

Then, Kemp signed the bills that will leave more income tax money in Georgian’s pockets and reduce the cost of travel as families embark on spring break trips.