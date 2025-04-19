Everton Blair announces bid for 13th Congressional District seat

NEWTON COUNTY – A new challenger has stepped up in the 2026 race for the 13th Congressional District seat race.

A news release sent to The Covington News on Wednesday confirmed that Everton Blair will be running for the 13th Congressional District seat in 2026. The 13th Congressional District seat was created in 2002 and represents parts of Covington, Oxford and Porterdale.

The 32-year-old declared that “change can’t wait.”

“I am running for Congress because it is time for the next generation to step up and correct the direction that this country is headed…” Blair said via a press release. “Change can’t wait, and Democrats need a new bench of leaders who are committed to solving real problems for working people.

“With so much falling apart under this administration, we need more representatives who are in touch with reality and have the courage to fight for our future. The leaders who got us into this mess are not the ones that are going to get us out of it. I am asking for your support so that I can fight for you and your family in Washington.”

Blair is the former chairman of the Gwinnett County Board of Education. His 2018 election made him the first Black and youngest-ever board chair and board member to sit on the board. Before, he was a teacher in Atlanta Public Schools.

Blair is running as a Democrat, joining Jonathan Bonner, Emanuel Jones and Simeon Nunally in the Democratic primaries.

All four challengers will look to unseat 79-year-old David Scott, who is the only man to hold the seat. Scott has been elected to the seat 12 consecutive times and will seek a 13th term in 2026 in his 80s.