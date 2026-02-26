Dr. Jasmine Clark in Covington on March 1 for Meet and Greet

East Metro for Social Justice is announcing a Meet & Greet with Dr. Jasmine Clark, candidate for Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, to be held from 2-4 p.m. on March 1, 2026, at the TK Adams Historic Band Room Building, 4150 Carlton Trail NW, Covington, Ga.

Clark has served in the Georgia State House of Representatives since 2019 and is now a candidate for Georgia’s 13th Congressional District. As a mother, scientist and educator, as well as an experienced state legislator, she is running in the May 19 primary to be “a voice for science and truth in the face of Republican disinformation.”

“We’re offering this opportunity to the citizens of Covington, and really, any portion of the 13th District, to stop by between 2 and 4 to learn more about the issues of this campaign, and ask questions one-on-one,” said Juanita Carson, one of the organizers of the event.

District 13th is an irregularly shaped district from near Lawrenceville down to Stockbridge, including Covington and Conyers. Georgians check if they are in District 13 here: https://www.govtrack.us/congress/members/GA/13

East Metro For Social Justice is a progressive group of activists in Newton, Walton, Jasper, and Morgan counties, Georgia.