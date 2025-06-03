Brian Strickland launches bid for Georgia Attorney General

The Covington News received the following from the campaign of Brian Strickland.

With much on the line in 2026, Republicans need a conservative who’s a proven winner in tough elections.

State Sen. Brian Strickland today launched his campaign for Georgia attorney general, promising to take aggressive action on crime, defend Georgia’s conservative values, and stop the radical left from using the courts to roll back policies Republicans fought to pass.

“Democrats couldn’t beat me at the ballot box, so they tried to sue me out of my seat. They lost there, too,” Strickland said. “Now they’re trying to erase everything that makes Georgia strong — our heartbeat law, our gun rights, our election integrity, our right to protect girls’ sports. As attorney general, I won’t let it happen.”

Strickland, a conservative who’s won in Georgia’s toughest political territory, sharply contrasts liberal activists and out-of-state interests who have used lawsuits to stall conservative reforms. He’s been on the front lines — beating them in court and in elections — for over a decade.

“They’ve thrown everything at me — millions in attack ads, lawsuits, redistricting maps—and I’m still standing,” Strickland said. “Now I’m stepping up to fight for the entire state. Because what’s happening in Georgia isn’t politics anymore — it’s a battle for our way of life.”

In the Senate, Strickland chairs the Judiciary Committee and previously served as a floor leader to Govs. Brian Kemp and Nathan Deal. He helped pass some of the most consequential conservative laws in state history, including legislation to crack down on human trafficking, defend the unborn, and protect parental rights in education.

“I worked side-by-side with First Lady Marty Kemp to take on Georgia’s trafficking crisis — and I’ll bring that same fight to the Attorney General’s office, building on Attorney General Carr’s successful human trafficking unit,” Strickland said. “Criminals, gangs, traffickers and left-wing activists aren’t going to like what I do — but Georgia families will.”

Strickland’s announcement comes as Georgia faces attacks on its conservative laws from D.C.-based legal groups and activist-funded lawsuits aimed at unraveling Republican policy victories.

“Our values are under siege from every direction. It’s not just about crime or corruption anymore — it’s DEI mandates in schools, gender ideology in girls’ sports, and prosecutors who refuse to enforce the law,” Strickland said. “We need an Attorney General who won’t blink. That’s me.”

Strickland and his wife Lindsay live in McDonough with their two sons. They are active members of their church and longtime advocates for faith, family, and community.

“I’m running to protect what makes Georgia great — for my family, for yours, and for the future of this state,” Strickland said. “I’ve fought the tough fights, and I’ve won. Now I’m ready to do it again.”

Editor's Note: The Covington News runs initial campaign announcements for local candidates on Page A1 free of charge. For any local candidates that wish to make a campaign announcement, please email enewton@covnews.com.