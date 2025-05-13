Bret Dunn to run for State Senate District 42

The Covington News received the following from the campaign of Bret Dunn.

Today, the Dunn for Georgia campaign proudly announces the candidacy of former Marine Corps Captain Bret Dunn, for the Republican nomination for Georgia State Senate District 42. Dunn, a Newton County native, served in the United States Marine Corps from 2019 until 2025, where he rose to the rank of Captain as a Judge Advocate defending Marines in Courts-Martials up and down the eastern seaboard.

District 42, currently held by Senator Brian Strickland, includes all of Morgan County and portions of Henry, Newton, and Walton counties. As Senator Strickland pursues a campaign for Attorney General, Dunn is ready to bring unapologetic conservative leadership to the State Senate.

Having faithfully served in uniform, Dunn brings with him the same ethos of honor, courage, and commitment that defines the United States Marine Corps. “This campaign is grounded in service,” said Dunn for Georgia. “Bret believes in duty — to God, to country, and to community. He served our nation in the Marine Corps to protect the freedoms we hold dear and that make America great. Now Bret is answering the call again — not to be something, but to do something: to protect the American family, to stand up for faith, to restore our values, and to bring bold, unapologetic conservative leadership to the State Senate.”

“Dunn knows that our values are under attack. Whether defending fellow Marines or clients in court, he has seen firsthand the consequences that come when our society loses its faith in God and our moral compass. Just as our President is fighting to restore American values, Bret is ready to do the same here in Georgia.”

During his military service, Dunn earned a reputation for professionalism, tenacity, and integrity — values forged in the world’s most respected fighting force. “The Marine Corps shaped Bret’s leadership style, sharpened his moral clarity, and instilled in him a lifelong dedication to our Constitution. That same commitment will guide him as he fights for Georgia families and traditional values under the Gold Dome,” the spokesperson continued.

Now returned home and practicing law in Covington, Bret and his wife — expecting their first child — have chosen to build their family in the community that raised them. The campaign emphasized that Dunn is running not to be something, but to do something: defend life, faith, and family, and deliver conservative results.

The Dunn campaign will focus on the core priorities of:





Protecting the American family and fighting against woke indoctrination in schools

Protecting the unborn and religious freedom

Securing our borders and cracking down on illegal immigrants in GA

Preserving Second Amendment rights

Eliminating the state income tax

Keeping government accountable and serving with conviction, clarity, and courage





“Whether standing with Marines in uniform or standing up for clients in court, Bret Dunn has always been guided by conviction,” the campaign stated. “Georgia needs bold, principled and unapologetic conservative leadership — not politics as usual. District 42 deserves a fighter who will stand tall and fight for conservative values.”

For more information or to support the campaign, visit www.dunnforgeorgia.com





Editor's Note: The Covington News runs initial campaign announcements for local candidates on Page A1 free of charge. For any local candidates that wish to make a campaign announcement, please email enewton@covnews.com.