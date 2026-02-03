Alana Sanders announces candidacy for Georgia House District 113

The Covington News received the following from the campaign of Alana Sanders:

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Honorable Alana Sanders, a Newton County public servant and longtime community advocate, has announced her candidacy for the Georgia House of Representatives in District 113.

Sanders submitted her Declaration of Intent to the State of Georgia on January 9, 2026. She said the decision reflects years of public service and encouragement from residents and state leaders familiar with her work.

Sanders brings years of leadership experience at the local, state, and community levels. She is the 2026 Georgia Joseph E. Lowery Civil Rights Award recipient. The award is presented annually at the Georgia State Capitol by the State Advisory Council to a public servant recognized for leadership, courage, and commitment to justice and equity.

“This is not a new role for me,” Sanders said. “I have spent my life doing the work, listening to people, and showing up where decisions are made so everyday Georgians are not overlooked.”

Sanders previously served as a Newton County commissioner and held leadership roles as vice chair of the Board of Commissioners and vice chair of the Public Facilities Authority. She also worked with the National Association of Counties and the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia while serving in local office. She currently serves as a board member of Newton County Family Connection and remains active in multiple public service organizations.

At the state level, Sanders is a registered lobbyist with experience working directly with legislators. Her work includes advancing legislative proposals, providing policy guidance, and testifying before legislative committees on issues affecting communities across Georgia.

Sanders is a member and leader within the Black Caucus with Local Progress and a member of her local Covington Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. She is a 2024 graduate of Georgia WIN List and a 2023 Fair Fight Fellow. She is a 29 year member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, where she has served in social action and political awareness and involvement roles.

Throughout her career, Sanders has been known as an approachable leader who prioritizes listening, collaboration, and responsible governance that supports affordability, infrastructure readiness, and community stability.

Sanders said she has been encouraged to seek state office by legislators who have observed her work at the Capitol and by residents who continue to call on her to serve.

“I believe in people over politics,” Sanders said. “Leadership requires presence, honesty, and the willingness to advocate for your community even when it is difficult.”

Sanders will host a community meet and greet on Feb. 27, 2026, at 6 p.m. The event will provide an opportunity for residents to share concerns and discuss priorities for House District 113.

More information about the campaign is available at www.RepSanders.com.

Editor's Note: The Covington News runs initial campaign announcements for local candidates on Page A1 and online free of charge. For any local candidates who wish to make a campaign announcement, please email news@covnews.com.