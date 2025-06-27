Trey Bailey declines Senate run, announces reelection campaign for school board

The Covington News received the following from the campaign of Trey Bailey.

After months of prayerful reflection and conversations with family, friends, and community leaders, longtime Board of Education member Trey Bailey has announced that he will seek re-election for his District 1 seat on the Newton County Board of Education. Bailey, who was first appointed to the Board in 2016 and has served with distinction ever since, is currently in his third term. His current term ends December 31, 2026. This campaign would secure a fourth term of continued service.

While many in the community encouraged Bailey to pursue the soon-to-be-vacant Georgia State Senate District 42 seat, he says his heart remains rooted in local public education and community development.

“I took a serious and prayerful look at running for the Senate seat being vacated by Senator Brian Strickland,” Bailey said. “It’s a diverse district that includes parts of Henry, Morgan, Walton, and my beloved Newton County. Many people believed I was an ideal candidate—someone comfortable navigating the messy middle, someone who values diplomacy over division. And truthfully, I am wired for that kind of work.”

However, after weeks of discernment and honest conversations, Bailey says he couldn’t walk away from the important progress happening right here in Newton County.

“The moment of clarity came during our June board meeting,” Bailey shared. “We heard a powerful presentation outlining the progress our superintendent and district staff have made over the last school year—student achievement is rising, strategic goals are being met, and the culture of our schools is improving. I left that meeting thinking, this is where I’m meant to be.”

Bailey praised the Newton Education Foundation’s ongoing success as another key factor in his decision, noting the Foundation’s advocacy and fundraising efforts as “game-changing” for teachers and students. A fervent supporter of the NEF, Bailey has used his platform to champion their work and encourage stronger partnerships between education and community stakeholders.

Bailey’s nine-year tenure on the Board has included some of the most challenging moments in recent history—navigating school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, hiring a new superintendent, supporting school safety initiatives in response to community tragedies, and laying the groundwork for an upcoming comprehensive Workforce Development Framework to prepare students for life beyond graduation.

He’s also been an outspoken voice for fiscal responsibility, leading efforts to reduce unnecessary spending while advocating for fair pay for educators.

“I’m a fiscal conservative. My fellow board members have called me a ‘budget hawk,’ and I take that as a compliment,” Bailey said. “I’ve pushed back on every budget presented to me, asking where we can trim without hurting students. That’s why I’m proud that under this board, we’ve adopted a classification and compensation plan that finally pays our teachers and staff competitively—and we did it while lowering the millage rate to the lowest it’s been in over 25 years.”

Bailey’s recent op-ed in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about House Bill 581 brought state-wide attention to the funding crisis Georgia school districts could face due to new property tax caps. In the piece, he made a compelling case for local control, balanced governance, and the critical importance of investing in children.

“I’m not afraid of hard decisions,” Bailey said. “Whether it’s a controversial piece of legislation or a tough vote on the board, I lead with conviction and listen with humility. I don’t make decisions in a vacuum—I talk to people, I listen to every side, and I do what’s best for our students, our teachers, and our taxpayers.”

In addition to his role on the Board, Bailey is deeply engaged in the life of the Newton County community. He serves as Executive Director at Eastridge Church, helping lead strategy, staff development, and budgeting. He also sits on the Board of Directors for Piedmont Newton Hospital and co-hosts The Town Square Podcast, a weekly civic-minded podcast that aims to create space for “unity, not uniformity” in local conversations. The podcast has logged over 10,000 listens, bringing attention to local leaders, nonprofits, and pressing community issues.

Bailey’s campaign will focus on continuing the forward momentum in public education—advocating for student achievement, teacher support, safe schools, and responsible fiscal management.

“Public education is the great equalizer,” Bailey said. “We don’t get to pick who walks through our school doors. We welcome every child and commit to helping them reach their fullest potential. I want to continue building a school system where every student can thrive—and where the entire community feels pride in what we’re accomplishing together.”

Bailey lives in District 1 with his wife of 29 years, Alonda Hodges Bailey, a teacher at Mansfield Elementary School. They have three daughters, one Eastside graduate who is now in the Marines, and two who are current students in the Newton County School System. A native of Newton County, Bailey is a graduate of Newton County High School and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Information Systems from Mercer University, and a Master’s degree in Biblical Studies from Luther Rice Seminary.

To learn more about Trey Bailey and his campaign, visit www.treybailey.us or follow along on social media.

Editor's Note: The Covington News runs initial campaign announcements for local candidates on Page A1 free of charge. For any local candidates that wish to make a campaign announcement, please email enewton@covnews.com.