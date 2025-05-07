Ryan Allred honored with award for Excellence in Technology and Engineering Education at NCCA

Newton County Schools (NCS) announced last week that Ryan Allred, Engineering and Technology Teacher at Newton College and Career Academy (NCCA), has been recognized with the Teacher Excellence Award by the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association (ITEEA).

Allred was honored during ITEEA’s 87th Annual Conference, held April 2-5, 2025, in St. Louis, Mo.

Sponsored by ITEEA and Goodheart-Willcox, the Teacher Excellence Award is one of the highest honors bestowed upon classroom teachers of technology and engineering education.

It recognizes outstanding educators at the elementary, middle and high school levels for their contributions to the profession and their lasting impact on students. Each year, recipients are celebrated at the local, state and international levels for their leadership and exemplary instruction.

“Mr. Allred is an outstanding Engineering and Technology Teacher and is well-deserving of this recognition,” said Tim Schmitt, NCS director of CTAE and Workforce Innovation. “His contributions to the field within Georgia not only benefit students from Newton County but also extend across the entire state. I am honored to support Mr. Allred’s work and feel as though our CTAE programs are stronger because he is a part of the team.”

Chad Walker, principal of NCCA, also praised Allred’s dedication and leadership.

“Mr. Allred is the epitome of excellence in teaching,” Walker said. “He consistently challenges and inspires our students to reach new heights in technology and engineering. His passion, innovation, and commitment to student success are evident every single day. We are incredibly proud to have him as part of the NCCA family and thrilled that he is being recognized on a national level.”

Byron McKay, ITEEA Awards chair, emphasized the significance of the recipients’ accomplishments.

“Reviewing this impressive list of award recipients highlights the excellence in technology and engineering education across our nation,” McKay said. “These distinguished educators provide valuable models for enhancing our own teaching methods. Additionally, professional connection with such accomplished colleagues brings meaningful recognition within our academic community.”

NCS Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III, commended Allred for his outstanding achievement.

“Mr. Allred exemplifies the spirit of innovation and excellence that we strive to cultivate throughout Newton County Schools,” Bradley said. “His work not only prepares students for future success but also elevates the quality and reputation of our district’s career and technical education programs. We are proud to celebrate his accomplishments and the powerful impact he makes every day.”

For more information about the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association (ITEEA), its Annual Conference, or its Awards Program, visit www.iteea.org.