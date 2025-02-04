Roster Set for Harlem Wizards vs. Teachers and other Hometown Heroes

The Newton Education Foundation has announced the Hometown Team of amazing educators and a few other hometown heroes, who will take on the Harlem Wizards Basketball Show Team on Saturday. Feb. 8, 2025. All 14 Newton County elementary schools are represented. (list is alphabetical by school name)
- Martha Worley, East Newton Elementary School
- Kerri Helm, East Newton Elementary School
- Kimberly Souder, Fairview Elementary School
- Denada Thomas, Fairview Elementary School
- Jimmy Huff, Flint Hill Elementary School
- Nia-Michelle Reese, Flint Hill Elementary School
- LaShanda Glover, Heard Mixon Elementary School
- Gregory Brown, Heard Mixon Elementary School
- Jahmar Tate, Live Oak Elementary School
- Royce Ennet, Live Oak Elementary School
- Lamar Rice, Livingston Elementary School
- Keninna Graham, Livingston Elementary School
- Michelle Fellows, Mansfield Elementary School
- Aubrey Joseph, Mansfield Elementary School
- Candice Davey, Middle Ridge Elementary School
- Heather Hodge, Middle Ridge Elementary School
- Ali Geigerman, NC Steam Academy
- Donald Helm, NC Steam Academy
- Tomice Scott, Oak Hill Elementary School
- Andrea Dowdy, Oak Hill Elementary School
- Caitlyn Morton, Porterdale Elementary School
- Ciji Merritt, Porterdale Elementary School
- Katie Curtis, Rocky Plains Elementary School
- Samantha Nunley, Rocky Plains Elementary School
- Kevin Scales, South Salem Elementary School
- Chaconna Queen, South Salem Elementary School
- Joshua McCalla, West Newton Elementary School
- Rashid Albany, West Newton Elementary School
- Justin Adams, Pastor, New Life Praise Center
- Quin Baker, Pastor, Pleasant View Baptist Church
- Lance Harper, NHS Alum and Business Leader
- Shakila Henderson-Baker, Newton County School Board
- Andrea Lane, Director of Community Relations, Piedmont Newton
- Neeley Lane, Pastor, Covington First Presbyterian Church
- Team Captain: Dr. Duke Bradley, Superintendent
- Team Coach: Trey Bailey, Newton County School Board