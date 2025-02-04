Roster Set for Harlem Wizards vs. Teachers and other Hometown Heroes

The Newton Education Foundation has announced the Hometown Team of amazing educators and a few other hometown heroes, who will take on the Harlem Wizards Basketball Show Team on Saturday. Feb. 8, 2025. All 14 Newton County elementary schools are represented. (list is alphabetical by school name)

Martha Worley, East Newton Elementary School

Kerri Helm, East Newton Elementary School

Kimberly Souder, Fairview Elementary School

Denada Thomas, Fairview Elementary School

Jimmy Huff, Flint Hill Elementary School

Nia-Michelle Reese, Flint Hill Elementary School

LaShanda Glover, Heard Mixon Elementary School

Gregory Brown, Heard Mixon Elementary School

Jahmar Tate, Live Oak Elementary School

Royce Ennet, Live Oak Elementary School

Lamar Rice, Livingston Elementary School

Keninna Graham, Livingston Elementary School

Michelle Fellows, Mansfield Elementary School

Aubrey Joseph, Mansfield Elementary School

Candice Davey, Middle Ridge Elementary School

Heather Hodge, Middle Ridge Elementary School

Ali Geigerman, NC Steam Academy

Donald Helm, NC Steam Academy

Tomice Scott, Oak Hill Elementary School

Andrea Dowdy, Oak Hill Elementary School

Caitlyn Morton, Porterdale Elementary School

Ciji Merritt, Porterdale Elementary School

Katie Curtis, Rocky Plains Elementary School

Samantha Nunley, Rocky Plains Elementary School

Kevin Scales, South Salem Elementary School

Chaconna Queen, South Salem Elementary School

Joshua McCalla, West Newton Elementary School

Rashid Albany, West Newton Elementary School

Justin Adams, Pastor, New Life Praise Center

Quin Baker, Pastor, Pleasant View Baptist Church

Lance Harper, NHS Alum and Business Leader

Shakila Henderson-Baker, Newton County School Board

Andrea Lane, Director of Community Relations, Piedmont Newton

Neeley Lane, Pastor, Covington First Presbyterian Church

Team Captain: Dr. Duke Bradley, Superintendent

Team Coach: Trey Bailey, Newton County School Board