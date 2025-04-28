Peachtree Academy names Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Peachtree Academy has announced the top academic honorees of the Class of 2025. Logan Wiser has been named Valedictorian, and Savannah Ashley has been named Salutatorian.

These students have exemplified academic excellence, leadership and dedication throughout their years at Peachtree Academy, earning the highest honors in their graduating class.

Wiser has distinguished himself through outstanding academic performance, leadership and involvement in school and community activities. He will attend Mercer University, majoring in Business and pursuing his passion for leadership and entrepreneurship.

Ashley is recognized for her academic achievements, creative talent and ambition. She is embarking on a professional journey in the art and science of photography, where she plans to develop her skills further and pursue her passion through hands-on experience and continued learning.

“We are incredibly proud of Logan and Savannah,” said Michael Mauriello, Head of School. “They represent the best of Peachtree Academy—excellence, integrity, and vision for the future. We are excited to watch them thrive as they embark on these next chapters of their lives.”

The Peachtree Academy Class of 2025 will celebrate its graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 17, where both Wiser and Ashley will deliver speeches reflecting on their academic journeys and offering inspiration to their peers.