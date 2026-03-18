Peachtree Academy honors local heroes at annual First Responder Cookout

Peachtree Academy hosted its annual First Responder Appreciation Cookout on Friday, March 13, welcoming local police officers, firefighters, EMTs and emergency personnel to both the Covington and Conyers campuses for a day dedicated to gratitude, service, and community connection.

The annual event is a tradition at Peachtree Academy and is part of the school’s Panther Day initiative, a day focused on service and living out the school’s mission of “Pursuing Excellence with Honor.” This year’s theme, “Honor in Action,” inspired by Romans 13:7, encouraged students to reflect on the importance of showing respect and appreciation to those who serve and protect the community.

The cookout was led largely by Peachtree Academy’s junior class along with several Student Ambassadors, but students across every grade level played a role in preparing for the special day.

Younger students welcomed first responders as they arrived, with Pre-K and first grade students greeting guests dressed as “little heroes.” Students in second and third grade designed colorful gratitude placemats, while fourth graders created honor badges that were used as decorations throughout the event.

Fifth grade students wrote Romans 13:7 Honor Reflection Cards, sharing their thoughts on what it means to honor and appreciate those who serve. These reflection cards were displayed on the tables as centerpieces, allowing first responders to read the students’ heartfelt messages during the cookout.

Middle school and upper school students also contributed elements to the event. Sixth and seventh grade students designed take-away bags for the visiting responders, while eighth through tenth grade students created prayer cards for protection, which were placed inside the bags as a thoughtful token of gratitude.

Throughout the afternoon, the campuses were filled with laughter and appreciation as first responders interacted with students. One of the highlights of the day occurred when several firefighters joined upper elementary students on the field for spontaneous games of wiffle ball and volleyball, creating unforgettable moments of connection between students and the community heroes they were honoring.

Another exciting surprise came with a special visit from K9 Saddie, whose appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the event. Students eagerly gathered to meet Saddie, learn about the important work police K9 units perform and take photos with the beloved four-legged officer.

Beyond the fun and activities, the day served as a reminder of the importance of gratitude and community partnerships. By actively participating in the event’s preparation and service, Peachtree Academy students experienced firsthand the impact of honoring those who dedicate their lives to protecting others.