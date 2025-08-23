Newton High School senior selected for prestigious GSBA Youth Advisory Council

Asia Lanham, a senior in the Academy of Liberal Arts at Newton High School (ALANHS), has been selected to serve on the Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) Youth Advisory Council. Lanham is one of only nine students across Georgia chosen from a highly competitive pool of 163 applicants.

The GSBA Youth Advisory Council gives student leaders a platform to share their perspectives directly with school boards and education leaders across the state. Council members meet throughout the year, collaborate on key issues and present their ideas to more than 600 board members, superintendents and education leaders at the GSBA Annual Conference in December.

Lanham said she discovered the opportunity while researching youth leadership councils.

“When I read more about it and how they had to speak in front of so many people and share their ideas, I wanted to do that,” Lanham said. “I feel that they really need to hear from the students.”

Learning she had been chosen was an emotional moment.

“I was really excited and a bit surprised because it was statewide,” Lanham said. “I never applied for anything where I had to compete with people from across the state. I actually cried because it was really surreal. I couldn’t believe they selected me. I was really excited.”

Her application and video submission focused on educational equity, a subject she is deeply passionate about.

“I lived in DeKalb County earlier. I feel like educational equity should be across the counties,” Lanham said. “When you look just at AP classes, Eastside has almost 30 AP classes, but Lithonia only has 11, but these are the same kids, so why aren’t they treated equally? I feel like funding should be dispersed more equally so all kids have the chance to succeed.”

Lanham also plans to advocate for more student mental health support.

“Focus on what’s the real problem on why people are acting out,” Lanham said. “Students usually have a reason behind why they are acting a certain way. If therapists were more available and they had a chance to talk and express themselves it would be better. We need to have more sit-down conversations.”

Lanham noted that her experiences in Newton County have helped shape the kind of leader she is today.

“Softball has taught me teamwork because it definitely isn’t a solo sport,” Lanham said. “ROTC teaches you discipline and how to speak to people and how to dress appropriately. And then ALANHS prepares you academically—putting your best foot forward. I want to do the most I can with what I’m given. Not everyone has these opportunities.”

Newton County Schools expressed pride in Lanham across the board.

“Asia represents the thoughtful, service-minded leadership we want for all students,” said Dr. Duke Bradley, III, superintendent of Newton County Schools. “Her focus on equity, wellness, and student voice will enhance the statewide conversation on these topics, and we are proud that she will represent Newton County Schools on this important council.”

Newton High School Principal Dr. Stephen Hammock praised Lanham’s achievement.

“Asia is a strong communicator who leads by example,” Hammock said. “ She brings insight, poise, and a collaborative spirit to every setting—from the classroom to the softball field to ROTC. GSBA will benefit from her voice.”

Looking ahead, Lanham plans to attend a four-year college—preferably an HBCU—with Howard University as her top choice. She hopes to pursue a career in public policy or law.

Her advice to other students considering leadership opportunities: “Don’t doubt yourself. Don’t ever compare yourself to others. Just put your best foot forward. And even if you’re not chosen, don’t get discouraged. I believe everything happens for a reason. If you do get denied, it just means that another door will open. Always use your resources. Don’t waste them. There’s always someone who would love to be in your shoes.”