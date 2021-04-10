Newton High names top students for 2021

Newton High School announces its top 10 graduates of the Class of 2021.

Graduating at the top of the class is valedictorian Nathaniel “Skye” Nash, and salutatorian Russell Danilchuk.

Rounding out the top 10 graduates are Abigail Caceres, Iyonna Clark, Alanys Elvir-Bustillo, Julia Kolt, Zoe Mayo, Karington Perry, Alexander Simons and Jada Spillers.

• Abigail Caceres plans to attend the University of Georgia. She chose Laura Lambert as her favorite teacher.

• Iyonna Clark plans to attend Georgia Tech in the fall. She chose Duane Williams as her favorite teacher.

• Russell Danilchuk will attend Georgia Tech in the fall. He chose Ryan Allred as his favorite teacher.

• Alanys Elvir-Bustillo is attending Georgia Tech this fall. She chose Rachel Barkley as her favorite teacher.

• Julia Kolt is attending Harvey Mudd College in California this fall. She chose Jennifer Camba as her favorite teacher.

• Zoe Mayo will attend Spelman College in the fall. She chose Shundra Green as her favorite teacher.

• Nathaniel “Skye” Nash plans to attend Oxford College of Emory University. He chose Joshua Cook as his favorite teacher.

• Karington Perry will attend Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina in the fall. She chose Victoria Lockhart as her favorite teacher.

• Alexander Simons will attend Georgia Tech in the fall. He chose Jasmine El-Jourbagy as his favorite teacher.

• Jada Spillers is attending the University of Georgia this fall. She chose Vanessa Mattox as her favorite teacher.



