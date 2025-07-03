Newton Education Foundation shares overview of relaunch efforts

NEWTON COUNTY — At the June 17 Newton County Board of Education meeting, the Newton Education Foundation (NEF) presented an update on its major successes within the last 18 months.

Gail Rothman, executive director of the NEF, presented updates about the foundation to the board. Rothman highlighted the funds that NEF has raised in recent months and how they have put the money to use in the community.

“It is my pleasure to be here to share, in a little more detail, what we have been up to at the foundation, and just some of the success that we’ve seen,” Rothman said. “Loucy Hay [NEF chair] and I like to talk a lot about the magic that is happening here in Newton County.”

According to Rothman, since the NEF’s relaunch, they have focused on supporting the teachers and their students.

The NEF has seen a significant jump in support and funding since Dr. Duke Bradley III was hired as superintendent in October 2023.

“I work with lots of communities and lots of places around the country, and I have not seen this kind of response anywhere else in such a short amount of time,” Rothman said.

Since the foundation’s relaunch they have raised over $600,000 to support NCS.

A main way NEF has done this is through the Peach Education Tax Credit, which allows residents to keep their tax money local. In the time since Bradley was hired, NEF has raised over $250,000 of the $600,000 through this tax credit.

Funds raised through the Peach Education Tax Credit are allocated towards three of the district’s innovative projects: Reading is Essential for All People (REAP), the Newton College and Career Academy Animal Science Facility upgrade and Middle School Mental Health.

Rothman specifically highlighted REAP and how that program has been progressing. She informed the board that the feedback from the teachers has been “phenomenal” and everything has appeared successful so far.

This year, Newton County Schools (NCS) also hosted the HERO awards ceremony in April. Sponsored by NEF, they were able to award $1,000 to the winner Chandra Tuggle Mitchell. Each finalist also received $200 as a way of saying ‘thank you’ from the community, as Rothman stated in her presentation.

Since 2023, Rothman said that fundraising and revenue have increased significantly. NEF has received multiple grants, securing a total of $192,500 from donors.

“Of course, all of these numbers don’t mean anything without reminding ourselves that these are all amazing, beautiful students across our county that are being impacted,” Rothman said.

In relation to scholarships, NEF has awarded seven graduating seniors a total of $21,000.

NEF has also increased “payroll giving” by 50%. Teachers and staff give from their paychecks voluntarily, and the money goes back into the NEF’s teacher grants. Using these funds, NEF has awarded over $100,000 in teacher classroom grants across the district.

“We see ourselves, yes, as a partner but also as the only organization that really is out there day after day trying to align with [the board’s] priorities,” Rothman said. “We are just getting started. But, in that 18 months, and again with that support from any of you, we have found that the community is just excited.”

Following Rothman’s presentation, several members of the board extended their gratitude, highlighting their support for the foundation.

“Thank you and thank your board and everybody that’s involved,” said Abigail Coggin, NCS board chair. “We greatly appreciate it.”

“We are so grateful for your work and grateful for what it does in the community, for the unity it brings as well,” said Trey Bailey, District 1 board member.