Newton Education Foundation Grants $100,000 to Newton College and Career Academy

On May 7, at the Newton County Schools Partner Appreciation Breakfast, Newton Education Foundation (NEF) presented the Newton College and Career Academy a check for $100,000 for the modernization of the Animal Sciences Barn. The barn, built in the 1980s, was in need of upgrades to facilitate learning for students in the agriculture education program. The project was one of three innovative projects approved for the PEACH Education Tax Credit by the Georgia Foundation for Public Education.

The tax credit allows individuals and businesses to redirect a portion of their state tax liability to a public school district. In 2024, seven individuals, 19 married couples and seven LLCs together redirected $225,000 to NEF for projects within Newton County Schools.

“The PEACH Education Tax Credit is a phenomenal opportunity for school districts to fund important initiatives with money that taxpayers already owe," said Gail Rothman, NEF executive director. "We are delighted with the amount raised in just the final six months of 2024 which allowed us to present a grant to NCCA, the top career academy in the state, so they can modernize their facility.”

NCCA CEO, Chad Walker, who first brought the idea of the PEACH Education Tax Credit to NEF shared his gratitude about the grant.

“We are grateful to receive this much needed investment which will help modernize our current barn," Walker said. "The funds will help us upgrade electrical and plumbing systems, install a farrowing crate, and the infrastructure needed to produce our own pigs on-site."

Two other projects were approved for PEACH Education Tax Credit funding.

At South Salem and East Newton Elementary Schools, Kindergarten and first grade teachers received critical professional development in structured literacy, which will provide improved reading instruction to Newton’s youngest learners. Funds will also support a middle school project to hear from youth about how adults can better support their mental health and well-being.

To learn more about how taxpayers in Georgia can participate in the PEACH Education Tax Credit and keep their tax money local, visit www.newtoneducationfoundation.org/ptc.

Founded in 2009 and relaunched in 2023, The Newton Education Foundation is an independent non-profit that puts community resources to work for children so they can achieve academic and personal success by removing obstacles, providing opportunities that deepen learning, supporting teachers and strengthening community initiatives.