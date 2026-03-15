Newton Education Foundation awards grant to support Newton County students performing at Carnegie Hall

NEWTON COUNTY—The Newton Education Foundation (NEF) is announcing a $9,000 grant to support Newton County Schools (NCS) students who have been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in April 2026—one of the most prestigious music venues in the world.

The grant will help cover essential travel and participation costs, ensuring that every selected student has the opportunity to take part in this extraordinary experience.

“This invitation is a tremendous honor for our students, our schools, and our community,” said NCS Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III. “NEF continues to be a great partner to the district, helping ensure that students can take advantage of great opportunities like this.”

Gail Rothman, executive director of NEF shared, “We are thrilled to help make this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity possible for all the talented students who worked so hard to earn their place on this stage.”

Under the direction of choral teacher Johnny Edwards, the students will join performers from across the country in a Carnegie Hall choral showcase. In a special highlight of the event, Edwards is composing an original piece that the students will debut during their performance.

“This is the type of experience that shapes young performers for years to come,” Edwards said. “Our students are excited, inspired, and ready to share their voices at one of the world’s greatest concert halls.”

Edwards also serves as artistic director of the Arts Association’s Oxford Youth Singers and invited them to perform with the chorus at Carnegie Hall. That ensemble includes students from the all NCS high schools.

Edwards and the Arts Association supported student and community fundraisers, then reached out to NEF with a request for the final portion needed.

Abigail Coggin, executive director of the Arts Association and chair of the NCS Board of Education, shared, “This is a wonderful example of our district’s commitment to strengthen school–community partnerships. The collaboration between the choral program, the Arts Association, and the Newton Education Foundation made it possible to extend this memorable opportunity to the maximum number of students. Experiences like this can be life-changing for young artists, and we’re proud of our community for coming together to make this happen.”

While in New York City, students will also have the opportunity to visit landmark sites, explore cultural institutions and deepen their understanding of the arts through guided tours and educational activities.