Newton County Schools students earn top honors at 2026 Regional Literacy Days Competition

Newton County Schools (NCS) students delivered an impressive performance at the 2026 Regional Literacy Days Competition, earning awards across multiple categories, including poetry recitation, ready writing and drama. In total, 23 students received recognition while competing against peers from Butts, Fayette, Henry, Spalding, Pike, Lamar and Upson counties.

In the Poetry Recitation competition, students were evaluated on stage presence, articulation, interpretation, memory and accuracy, and the difficulty of their selected pieces.

Newton County STEAM Academy fifth grader Matthias Deacon earned third place with his presentation of “The Adventures of Isabel.” Fellow STEAM Academy student Simisola Fakunle also placed third in the sixth-grade division with her recitation of “The Tyger.”

NCS students also earned top honors in the Ready Writing competition, where participants are given a prompt and one hour to compose an essay.

Porterdale Elementary School student Jordan Russell claimed first place in the fifth-grade division. Newton County STEAM Academy student Kaityn Wood earned second place in the seventh-grade competition and Clements Middle School student Janella Oshiyemi brought home second place in the eighth-grade contest.

In the Drama category, Porterdale Elementary School’s team earned third place for its performance of “Wickedly Wonderful: Zelphira’s Tale at Porterdale Academy.” Drama team members included Aaliyah Armorer, Felicity Obando, Steven Ellison, Briella Walker, Jaliyah Nash, Jordan Russell, Kylie Snipes, Kaylani Snipes, Willow Smith and Peninah Abong.

Cousins Middle School also secured a third-place finish for its performance of “I Am Not Your Fairytale.” Team members included Sadie Robinson, Kyron Allen, Janay Middleton, Julianna Folson, Messiah Brooks, Michelle Jones, Skye Jones and Chamiyah Daniel.

“I am incredibly proud of how our students represented Newton County Schools at this year’s Regional Literacy Days Competition,” said Dr. Ashante Everett, assistant superintendent for Teaching and Learning. “Events like this highlight the depth of talent across our district and reflect the strong instructional foundation being built in our classrooms each day.

“Literacy extends far beyond reading and writing on a page. It includes the ability to communicate ideas clearly, think critically, and perform with confidence. Whether through poetry, ready writing, or drama, our students demonstrated discipline, preparation, and a willingness to challenge themselves. I am grateful to our teachers and families who invest their time and energy to help students grow, and I commend our students for rising to the occasion and competing at such a high level.”

The annual Regional Literacy Days Competition highlights students’ skills in reading, writing, speaking and performance, providing opportunities for academic growth and creative expression across participating districts.