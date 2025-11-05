Newton County Schools launches 'Newton for Newton' inititative

Newton County Schools (NCS) is launching a new initiative aimed at deepening its community engagement. The "Newton for Newton" initiative was announced in a message from NCS Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III on the NCS Facebook page.

Bradley shared that the new program has been in the works in order to meet the district's organizational priority of Deepening Community and Stakeholder Engagement.

But the timeline was accelerated when the government shutdown rendered SNAP benefits useless.

"The current federal government shutdown has clearly demonstrated that it has direct implications on our community," Bradley wrote.

Aligning with that need, the first phase of Newton for Newton aims to address food insecurity.

"Predictably, the first phase of Newton for Newton focuses on connecting food-insecure families to local food providers, directly supporting households affected by circumstances such as the federal shutdown," Bradley wrote. "Over time, this initiative will grow to address other community needs, ensuring that Newton County Schools is not only a place of learning but also a source of meaningful support for all families."

Along with Bradley's message, the Facebook post listed many locations that provide food assistance in some capacity.

For full information about the locations and what they're offering, see the Oct. 31 post on the Newton County Schools Facebook page or visit https://secure.smore.com/n/y7918. Places contributing in some capacity include:

2 Helping Hands Inc. Mobile Food Pantry

Almspring Food Basket

Belmont Baptist Church

Connection Church

Excel Church

Grace UMC Covington

Meals on Wheels

C4 Community Pantry

Atlanta Community Food Bank

Community Food Pantry

Emmanuel Community Church

Giving Hands Food Pantry

Harvest Baptist Church

Milstead Baptist Church

Monastery of the Holy Spirit

Newborn Methodist Church

Repairers of the Breach, Inc.

Springfield Baptist Church Food Ministry

The Church Covington

United Way 211

Willing Helpers Food Pantry

Xtra Mile Food Bank

Monroe-Walton County Library

Open Heart Oxford, Relief Center

Shepherd Staff Ministries

Starrsville Church Food Pantry

The Potter's House Church

Walnut Grove Library

Women, Infants & Children (WIC)

"On a personal note, I remain confident that we will navigate this period the same way we have weathered others — together, with resilience and with support for one another," Bradley wrote. "Thank you for your continued commitment to our students, their families, and to one another."