Newton County Schools launches 'Newton for Newton' inititative

Newton County Schools (NCS) is launching a new initiative aimed at deepening its community engagement. The "Newton for Newton" initiative was announced in a message from NCS Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III on the NCS Facebook page.
Bradley shared that the new program has been in the works in order to meet the district's organizational priority of Deepening Community and Stakeholder Engagement.
But the timeline was accelerated when the government shutdown rendered SNAP benefits useless.
"The current federal government shutdown has clearly demonstrated that it has direct implications on our community," Bradley wrote.
Aligning with that need, the first phase of Newton for Newton aims to address food insecurity.
"Predictably, the first phase of Newton for Newton focuses on connecting food-insecure families to local food providers, directly supporting households affected by circumstances such as the federal shutdown," Bradley wrote. "Over time, this initiative will grow to address other community needs, ensuring that Newton County Schools is not only a place of learning but also a source of meaningful support for all families."
Along with Bradley's message, the Facebook post listed many locations that provide food assistance in some capacity.
For full information about the locations and what they're offering, see the Oct. 31 post on the Newton County Schools Facebook page or visit https://secure.smore.com/n/y7918. Places contributing in some capacity include:
- 2 Helping Hands Inc. Mobile Food Pantry
- Almspring Food Basket
- Belmont Baptist Church
- Connection Church
- Excel Church
- Grace UMC Covington
- Meals on Wheels
- C4 Community Pantry
- Atlanta Community Food Bank
- Community Food Pantry
- Emmanuel Community Church
- Giving Hands Food Pantry
- Harvest Baptist Church
- Milstead Baptist Church
- Monastery of the Holy Spirit
- Newborn Methodist Church
- Repairers of the Breach, Inc.
- Springfield Baptist Church Food Ministry
- The Church Covington
- United Way 211
- Willing Helpers Food Pantry
- Xtra Mile Food Bank
- Monroe-Walton County Library
- Open Heart Oxford, Relief Center
- Shepherd Staff Ministries
- Starrsville Church Food Pantry
- The Potter's House Church
- Walnut Grove Library
- Women, Infants & Children (WIC)
"On a personal note, I remain confident that we will navigate this period the same way we have weathered others — together, with resilience and with support for one another," Bradley wrote. "Thank you for your continued commitment to our students, their families, and to one another."