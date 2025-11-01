Newton County Schools Communications Team earns 16 state awards for excellence in school public relations

The Newton County Schools (NCS) Communications Team recently earned 16 state awards from the Georgia School Public Relations Association (GSPRA) for excellence in publications and video production.

This year’s recognitions include 13 Gold Awards and 3 Silver Awards, honoring the team’s outstanding work in storytelling, design and community engagement. Entries were judged by an out-of-state panel of public relations professionals who evaluated work from school districts across Georgia.

Some of the district’s Gold Awards were presented for the following video productions:

Almond J. Turner Tribute

Teacher of the Year Finalist Profiles video series

Celebrating NCS School Bus Drivers

Be Safe. Game On! It’s Time for Fall Football!

Building Our Future: The Opportunity 2.0

Get Ready to Take Off! Ignite 2025

State of the District: Why Newton, Why Now

In addition to these Gold Awards, the team earned three Silver Awards, including one for Board Notes, the district’s internal publication that keeps employees and stakeholders informed and connected.

Executive Director of Communications Sherri Partee said she was honored to see the team’s work recognized at the state level.

“These awards reflect the high standards we set for telling the Newton County Schools story,” Partee said. “Every video, publication, and message we produce is part of a larger effort to connect our schools and community through transparent, engaging communication. I’m especially proud that our small, two-person team continues to deliver work that stands alongside that of larger districts across Georgia.”

Derrick Barnes, communications and visual media coordinator, said the recognition highlights the value of collaboration and creativity.

“It’s rewarding to see our work recognized by professionals in the field,” Barnes said. “These awards represent the dedication, teamwork, and shared vision that drive our efforts to communicate effectively on behalf of Newton County Schools.”

The Georgia School Public Relations Association recognizes outstanding work in educational communications, honoring school systems that demonstrate innovation and effectiveness in connecting with students, families, and the community.