Newton County Community Connect Resource Fair to support families during the holiday season

The Newton County Schools’ Community Affairs and Student and Family Support Departments, in partnership with Communities In Schools of Georgia, is hosting a Community Connect Resource Fair designed to connect students and families with essential community services and supports.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Newton High School.

This family-centered event will feature more than 25 community vendors offering valuable information, free resources and giveaways. Attendees will have access to employment opportunities, health services, legal aid, food and clothing support, housing resources and more. Families can also enjoy a day of fun and engagement with food trucks, a DJ, a bounce house, door prizes, a game truck and food boxes.

Why it matters

The holiday season can bring increased financial and emotional stress for many families. Limited resources often force families to make difficult choices that affect their overall well-being.

“During this time of year, families are under enormous pressure to meet expectations that can strain their finances and emotions,” said Deena Sams, director of afterschool and community affairs. “By connecting them to community resources and support systems, we can help reduce that burden and strengthen our community as a whole.”

The Resource Fair aims to empower families by expanding access to vital programs related to financial education, mental health support, employment and food security. By bringing organizations together under one roof, the event promotes collaboration and connection that will continue long after the holidays.

Participating Vendors Include:

Taylor Made Foundation, Positive Childhood Alliance Rockdale/Newton, Academy for Family Empowerment, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, AT&T, Graceful Harvest Foundation, Partnership for Community Action, Inc., Kids Doc on Wheels, Peaceful Insight Counseling, Willing Helpers Free Clinic, Peach State Healthcare, Young Dreamers International, GA Piedmont College, Northeast Workforce Development, UGA-Newton County Extension, Atlanta Postal Credit Union, Newton Federal Bank, Newton Arts Association and more.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 8

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Newton High School

Activities: 25–30 community vendors, giveaways, DJ, bounce house, door prizes, game truck, food trucks and food boxes

This event is free and open to the public.

About the Newton County School System Community Affairs Department

The Community Affairs Department works to build bridges between schools, families, and community partners to ensure every student has access to the resources and support they need to thrive academically and personally.

About the Newton County Student and Family Support Department

The Student and Family Support Department provides services and programs needed to promote positive school climates while enhancing the academic, physical, social and psychological well-being of every student.

About Communities In School of Georgia

Communities In Schools surrounds students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. This nation-wide network of nonprofit organizations focuses on improving student and school success by providing needed support and services to students and schools. Their goal is to support youth, improve graduation rates, academic achievement and job and post-secondary school readiness.