Newton County BOE gives multiple recognitions at work session

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Board of Education recognized several students and faculty within the entire district for their achievements at the latest BOE work session on Tuesday.

Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III first recognized the 2023 "Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen" (R.E.A.C.H) scholarship recipients. Those recipients were eighth graders Zoe Boudrey and Shannon Sanchez, both students of Indian Creek Middle School.

"I am immensely proud of Zoe and Shannon for earning the prestigious Georgia REACH Scholarship,” Bradley said via a press release. “Their commitment to academic excellence sets an example for their peers, and I am confident they will make significant contributions to our community in the future."

Next up was the Newton County School nutrition team who was recognized for receiving the “Golden Radish Award” for the 10th consecutive year.

According to a press release, this statewide honor is awarded to school systems that “facilitate the integration of comprehensive farm-to-school initiatives outlined by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).”

Director of the NCSS nutrition team, Abdul Lindsay, was presented the award on behalf of the entire team.

Bradley also recognized the NCSS instructional technology team for the Girls Coding Initiative. This work led to the NCSS receiving a 2023 Leading Edge Award from the Georgia School Board Association (GSBA).

The program behind the initiative, known as InspiHER, addresses the known gender gap in computer science-related fields while also giving opportunities to female students to explore real world applications in that field.

“The Newton County School System’s girls coding initiative stands as a true example of innovation, empowerment and commitment to a well-rounded education,” Bradley said.

NCSS’ director of instructional technology and media services – Dr. Jennifer Williams – and NCSS instructional technology coordinator Ijeoma Johnson were recognized as the two leaders behind the initiative. The entire team was recognized at the work session.

Bradley spoke fondly on all three groups that were recognized following the presentation.

“Tonight’s diverse array of recognition underscores the talent and dedication in Newton County schools,” Bradley said. “As we reflect on the accomplishments of the students and of our staff, we see that each achievement adds to the overall success and good name of our school system.”

Board-chair Shakila Henderson-Baker also gave a shout out to both the Girls Coding Initiative as well as the guardians of the two R.E.A.C.H. scholars.

“We recognize our scholars, but we realize a foundation has to be placed forward,” Henderson-Baker said. “You guys are the foundation that created the opportunity for them to get this [the scholarship].”

Following the public recognition portion of the meeting, the board discussed several agenda items that will be voted on in the next board meeting on Dec. 19.

Those items are:

A requested board action that will allow a one-time 1.5 percent retention pay adjustment for all employees.

The adoption of the FY2025 budget calendar.

A purchasing of maintenance program NextGen software from Harris School solutions which covers the 2024 calendar year.

The purchase of one 48-passenger school bus.

An annual renewable contract for fleet inspection services from Morgan Fleet Services for one-year starting later this month.

A number of items to be declared as surplus and to be disposed of, per board policy.

Two items were declared needing immediate board action and were voted on at the work session.

The first was a facility use agreement by Signing Day the movie, LLC. The company is requesting to use NCSS facilities to film the movie “Signing Day” and is expected to start filming on Dec. 15 and wrap up by Dec. 22. This motion was approved unanimously by the board.

A number of personnel matters that were discussed in executive session were also approved unanimously.

The board will meet for the final time in 2023 on Dec. 19 at the Newton County Board of Education building at 2109 Newton Drive, NE. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.



