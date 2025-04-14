Newton Connects with UGA on Reducing Food Waste

Members of the Archway Community Health and Resilient Living workgroup recently traveled to the University of Georgia to learn more about the Office of Service-Learning’s Campus Kitchen program and the student-run UGArden. The visit focused on how UGA is tackling food waste and supporting those in need, to help guide potential efforts in Newton County. While on campus, the group also met with students from the Terry College of Business who will begin working in August on a project to identify best practices for launching a local food recovery effort. Pictured is Marvoyee Yeedia, SNAP-ED Coordinator with GNR Health, Amanda Yu-Nguyen, Center for Healthful Living Director at Oxford College, UGA students from the Terry College of Business, and Jeffrey Burke, UGA faculty member and Archway Professional for Newton County.

The Archway Partnership and the Office of Service-Learning are two of eight UGA Public Service and Outreach units dedicated to serving the state. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Archway’s innovative approach to community engagement has won national awards and generated a return on investment of more than $7.6 million for Georgia communities last year. To learn more about the Archway Partnership visit archwaypartnership.uga.edu.