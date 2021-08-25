Newton board votes to lower schools property tax rate by 7.6%

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County Board of Education members Tuesday voted to lower the school district's part of the property tax bill by 7.6%.

Members voted 3-2 to decrease the property tax rate to 18.288 mills — a 7.6% decrease from the current 19.788 mills.

Board members Trey Bailey of District 1, Shakila Henderson-Baker of District 3 and Abigail Coggin of District 5 voted for the new rate. Eddie Johnson of District 2 and Anderson Bailey of District 4 voted against it.

Henderson-Baker made the motion for the 18.288-mill rate. She said a property tax rate higher than the full rollback rate of 17.737 was needed to produce enough revenue to cover future funding needs.

The state requires that a rollback rate be calculated that would produce the same amount of revenue as the previous year if reassessments had not been done. It defines any rate above the rollback as a tax increase.

"To go all the way down (to the rollback rate), you take a chance of having to turn around and disappoint the taxpayers and say, 'You know what? Now we've got to increase it back up,'" Henderson-Baker said.

She said the district is competing with neighboring school districts that offer higher pay for teachers, and the private sector that offers higher pay for bus drivers, she said.

Those who ask why the school system is not approving a decrease as sharp as the 14% the county commission approved may not be aware NCSS has higher funding needs associated with being Newton County's largest employer.

Johnson urged board members to choose a rate higher than 18.288 mills to allow the school district to gain enough extra funding to avoid asking for money if needed in the future.

"You've got to speak up with what revenue we're going to produce. We need more revenue than your recommendation," he told Henderson-Baker.

"We can't risk the performance of the schools on the low rate that we're talking about," Johnson said.

He said lack of funding could affect everything from the graduation rate to the school district's competition for teachers and bus drivers.

"We can't do this on 'nickel and dime.' It's better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it — that's the principle we should be going on," Johnson said.

However, a motion to approve a rate of 18.788 mills failed on a 3-2 vote.

Property taxes fund part of the school board budget, which is tentatively set at $233.8 million in the 2022 General Fund — up more than $14 million from 2021.

The 19.788-mill rate was the same property tax rate approved for Newton schools the previous three budget years.

It would produce significantly more revenue than last year because this year's county net tax digest is $3.47 billion — a 14.5% increase from $3.02 billion last year.

The net tax digest is the total of assessed values of all real property in the county after all exemptions are removed. Real property is generally defined as land and buildings.

Newton County's tax digest has increased 60% in five years since the 2016 digest totaled $2.16 billion.