NCS students shine at 2025 Braille Challenge

Newton County Schools (NCS) students achieved outstanding success at the 2025 Braille Challenge, which is held at the Georgia Academy for the Blind. Two students earned top honors, demonstrating exceptional skill and commitment to braille literacy.

Kennedy Carlock, a second-grade student at Newton County STEAM Academy, earned first place in the apprentice category, while Lucas Montalvo, a sophomore at Alcovy High School, won third place in the junior varsity category.

“Braille is more than just a tool—it’s a gateway to learning, independence, and self-expression,” said Brooke Dial, director of special education for NCS. “Through events like the Braille Challenge, our students gain a sense of connection with peers across the state while building essential skills that support their growth in and beyond the classroom.”

The Braille Challenge is the only academic competition in North America specifically designed for students who are blind or visually impaired. Developed by the Braille Institute, the event encourages students to strengthen essential braille literacy skills that support both academic and career development.

Open to students in grades one through 12 who are proficient in braille reading and writing, the competition evaluates participants in five key areas: reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, proofreading and interpreting charts and graphs.

“It’s a day that celebrates literacy in a unique and meaningful way,” Dial said. “From testing their abilities to building friendships, our students leave the Challenge feeling seen, heard, and inspired.”

NCS Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III also praised the students’ performance.

“Kennedy and Lucas have made us proud,” Bradley said. “Their accomplishments at the Braille Challenge reflect not only their strong preparation but also the quality of support they receive from their teachers and families. We applaud their success and celebrate this important recognition for Newton County Schools.”