Local students receive Juneteenth scholarships

Four local students were afforded extra help in furthering their education when they were named recipients of the Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation’s Juneteenth Scholarships.

Karian Christmas, Isaiah Edmondson, Gianni Archat and Shelby Moore were each awarded $500 to assist them in their college educations. All four students graduated from Newton County Schools this past spring.

“These exceptional students have demonstrated a heartfelt appreciation for Newton County’s rich heritage and a strong commitment to preserving the stories that shape our community’s legacy,” said Catrice Perkins, scholarship chair of the Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation.

Christmas is a Top Ten Graduate of Newton High School. Her next steps include plans to attend Mercer University, which she detailed in her essay submission.

“After graduation, I plan to attend college to earn my Bachelor’s Degree with a major in Computer Science and a double minor in Cybersecurity and Mathematics,” Christmas wrote. “I desire to use this education to become a Software Developer and spend my career constructing software platforms to enhance young students’ education inside and outside the classroom.”

Edmondson is also a Top Ten Graduate of Newton High School. He has plans to attend the University of Georgia.

“With my background in STEM and biotechnology, I plan to pursue a career in medicine, to provide the best care to patients and design medical innovations that protect both human health and the environment,” Edmondson wrote.

Archat is also a Newton High School alum. He is planning to continue his education at Morehouse College.

“My dedication to empowering others has led me to pursue social work at Morehouse College,” Archat wrote. “...In the future, I plan to earn my bachelor’s and master’s in social work and start a nonprofit organization that provides support and guidance in a non-traditional family setting.”

Moore is a Top Ten Graduate of Eastside High School. She has plans to study at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

“My experiences in agriculture classes have sparked my desire to teach others about this field, inspiring them to discover their own passion, just as I have,” Moore wrote.

The Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation has been awarding Juneteenth scholarships since 2010. They fund the scholarships through the Living Legends Scholarship Gala, which takes place each year in February.

Historically, the scholarship application process has included run-of-the-mill application questions. But this year, the committee decided to switch things up by asking applicants to submit a 500-word essay about the legacy they hope to leave in Newton County.

“The majority of these kids, they see a thousand of these [applications],” Perkins said. “And I just wanted to create a niche outside of that to make it exciting for them, and then for me and Chanci [Shy], the co-chair, to get to know them on another level outside of just answering basic questions.”

The scholarships are a small part of the broad work that the committee does in celebration of Juneteenth, including putting on an annual festival that includes a well-loved parade through Covington.

Perkins and Shy, with support from Ann Bargie, Terri James and the rest of the committee, work hard each year to give some of Newton County’s bright young minds an extra boost into their future.

“We are inspired by these bright young leaders and proud to support them on their academic journeys,” Perkins said. “Let’s celebrate their success and their dedication to preserving Newton County’s rich history!”