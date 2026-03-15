Literacy work, safety initiatives discussed by Newton County Board of Education

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Board of Education received updates on literacy initiatives, school safety planning and district finances during its March 10 work session meeting, as administrators outlined progress toward strategic priorities for the 2025–26 school year.

Presented by Newton County Schools (NCS) Chief of Staff Benjamin Roundtree, the district’s second-quarter report highlighted efforts to strengthen literacy instruction across schools. A drafted literacy blueprint designed to guide reading instruction districtwide is nearing completion after incorporating feedback from educators and school leaders.

“These efforts have been codified into a draft literacy blueprint that is designed to guide ongoing improvements in literacy districtwide,” Roundtree said.

During the second quarter, teachers of grades four through 12 completed adolescent literacy training. The district also fully implemented literacy unit planning guides that incorporate structured reading strategies across multiple subjects.

Alongside the literacy initiative, district leaders are also working to improve classroom instruction through a new “excellence in teaching” framework. The draft framework was developed with feedback from teachers and school leaders and is intended to strengthen instructional practices across the district.

While outlining progress, Roundtree noted that some initiatives have been temporarily paused

As part of those changes, the district paused work on developing a Tier 1 behavioral support framework and a districtwide counseling program aligned with the American School Counselor Association.

“After a midyear review at the request of this board, adjustments have been made to accommodate strategic workload reductions across the district,” Roundtree said.

In addition to academic initiatives, district officials highlighted ongoing work to strengthen school safety. Representatives from every school participate in districtwide safety meetings where staff review safety data, monitor trends and reinforce emergency procedures.

“Districtwide safety meetings reinforce emergency procedures, support ongoing training and readiness and ensure that our practices align with established school safety standards,” Roundtree said.

District leaders are also continuing work on a multi-year strategic plan designed to guide the school system’s priorities over the next several years. The planning process has included community meetings and an online survey conducted in partnership with the Georgia School Boards Association.

District 1 Board Member Trey Bailey said the school system received strong community participation during the feedback process.

“I think it was around 2,000 results,” Bailey said. “I’ve never seen this much input from a community of 120,000 people.”

Officials said the feedback will help shape the district’s strategic direction for the next three to five years.

Along with program updates, board members also reviewed the district’s latest financial report. NCS Finance Director Erica Robinson said general fund revenue for the fiscal year currently totals about $186.4 million, representing roughly 77% of the district’s projected revenue.

District expenditures so far total approximately $176.8 million, or about 66% of the budget.

Board members also reviewed several proposed contracts during the meeting, including funding for a summer literacy initiative and upgrades to the district’s security camera system. Personnel matters discussed in executive session were approved before the board adjourned.