Georgia Piedmont Technical College and Georgia-Pacific announce career development partnership

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC) has entered into a career development partnership with Georgia-Pacific, a Koch company. The collaboration underscores Georgia-Pacific’s commitment to investing in the local community, with a focus on strengthening the workforce through education and training.

As part of the partnership, Georgia-Pacific has identified several high-demand fields where talent is needed, including logistics, operations, finance, general and industrial maintenance, electrical, mechatronics and millwrights. Initial collaborative initiatives are expected to begin in Fall 2025, to build awareness of Georgia-Pacific’s presence in the region and establish a skills-based talent pipeline through GPTC.

“This partnership with Georgia-Pacific reflects our shared commitment to preparing students for sustainable careers in high-demand industries,” said Dr. Tavarez Holston, president of GPTC. “It creates a direct connection between the classroom and the workforce, ensuring our students are ready to step into critical roles that support the region’s economic growth.”

Dr. Melinda Robinson-Moffett, associate vice president of economic development at GPTC, added:

“Working with Georgia-Pacific allows our students to learn directly from industry leaders while gaining insight into the skills employers need most. Together, we are building pathways that will lead to long-term career success for our graduates and a stronger workforce for the community.

Georgia-Pacific Madison Plywood is proud to partner with Georgia Piedmont Technical College to help prepare the next generation of skilled professionals,” said Wesley Stone, GP Madison plant manager. “By connecting education and industry, we’re investing not only in future employees but in the long-term success of the communities where we live and work.”

For more information, visit www.gptc.edu.