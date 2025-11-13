Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement honors education’s ‘Hidden Heroes’

Hidden Heroes, a crowd-sourced campaign illuminating difference-makers in communities across Georgia, officially kicked off its sixth year. Hosted by Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement (GLISI), Hidden Heroes illuminates how impactful the education profession is on community thriving, recognizing that educators are the workforce that makes every other workforce possible.

Nominations of Georgia-based K-12 educators were open until Oct. 31. Nominees could include but were not limited to teachers, coaches, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, administrators, human resource officers, music directors, custodians, superintendents and beyond.

Two educators from Social Circle City Schools (SCCS) were nominated for this recognition.

Crystal Sanford, student success coordinator at SCCS, and Megan Chastain, transportation supervisor at SCCS, were nominated.

“Crystal frequently takes initiative to develop new ideas, streamline processes, and provide resources that strengthen the district’s ability to meet students’ academic, emotional, and social needs,” Sanford’s nominator wrote. “She is a reliable teammate who others look to for guidance, positivity, and solutions. Her work ethic and compassion set a powerful example of what it means to be student-centered and community-focused.”

“Megan Chastain consistently goes above and beyond to ensure the safe and reliable transportation of our students each day,” Chastain’s nominator wrote. “She manages routes, drivers, and last-minute changes with calm professionalism and tireless dedication. When needed, she doesn’t hesitate to step in and drive a bus herself—always putting student safety first. Rain or shine, Megan’s leadership, commitment, and heart ensure that our students arrive at school safely and ready to learn.”

By honoring education professionals, GLISI highlights the role public education has played in building and perpetuating our economic viability as a state and nation, while also cultivating social ties across generations and sectors that contribute to quality of life in our state.

“Show me a community that values its educators and I’ll show you a community poised not only for continued economic vitality and innovation, but one where ties among neighbors are strong and well-being is thriving,” said Leslie Hazle Bussey, CEO and executive director of GLISI.

The voting period began on Nov. 3 and continues through Nov. 21, at 5 p.m. Awards will be announced on Dec. 1.

The three top vote-getters in each of the three regions (Northern, Central and Southern) will be awarded the title of 2025 Hidden Hero. All nine Hidden Heroes and their nominators will receive cash prizes.

Cash prizes are possible because of campaign sponsors, including title sponsor, Kennesaw State University - Bagwell College of Education, and additional sponsors, Georgia Power and Parker Poe.

To vote, visit hiddenheroes.glisi.org.