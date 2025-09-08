Emory University to discontinue DEI initiatives

ATLANTA. – Emory University has made the decision to discontinue its programs and offices related to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

In a letter pinned to the university’s website on Sept. 3, Emory’s Interim President Leah Ward Seals says the decision to remove DEI initiatives is a result of “changing times.”

“I know Emory’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts have meant a great deal to many, not just as programs, but as a statement about who we are and what we believe in… We live in a time of changing expectations and new requirements, however,” Seals wrote. “Federal laws and mandates have been implemented that require higher education institutions to alter fundamentally or even close offices and programs focused on DEI. The standards are clear, and we must act accordingly.

“Guided by the Office of General Counsel and other appropriate campus officials, we will work promptly and carefully to discontinue current DEI offices and programs. We will also work closely with each impacted employee to provide appropriate support and assistance through the transition.”

It is currently unclear what specific ramifications, if any, this will have on Oxford College in terms of student enrollment and/or faculty/staff composition. The Covington News reached out to Oxford College for further comment, but was referred to Seals’ original letter.

Previously, the university had an Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ODEI), which was active as recently as February of this year, according to an article on their website.

The university also had a director of student diversity, equity and inclusion. Dr. Wade Manora Jr. previously served in this role from February 2022 to February 2024, according to his LinkedIn page. It is not clear if the role was filled following his departure.

Manora weighed in on the university’s decision in a LinkedIn post of his own.

“Emory University should be ashamed!!!” Manora wrote. “As a former Director of the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the Oxford Campus, I know firsthand that all students benefited from the programs I led and 100s felt seen, valued, recognized, and supported through my former office. My heart goes out to the faculty, staff, and most importantly the students.”

Emory University is just the latest school to downscale or discontinue its DEI programs due to growing pressure from President Donald Trump and his administration. Recently, a federal judge found that the Department of Education violated the law in two administrative actions related to eliminating DEI at higher education institutions.

Despite the move to eliminate DEI programs and offices, Sears says that Emory will continue to operate on a core issue of “values,” while operating within the confines of the law.

“I understand all too well the significance of this change and the questions it will generate in the minds of many,” Seals wrote. “For me, the core issue is one of values. The Emory I believe in is committed to every person having an equal place, voice, and chance to succeed. We demonstrate this every day through how we lead, hire, mentor, and serve. Closing offices or reimagining lawful programs is not, after all, the same as ending our unwavering commitment to fairness, belonging, and opportunity for all, values that are part of Emory’s DNA.

“I’m honored to lead Emory, and I’m excited to work together as we inspire and challenge each other while making sure everyone in our community feels valued and respected. I’m confident we can follow the law while not losing sight of who we are.”



