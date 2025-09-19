Cyril Don Wardle, Jr. announces candidacy for Social Circle Board of Education, District 3

The Covington News received the following from Cyril Don Wardle, Jr.:

I am a grandfather to two children in the Social Circle Schools. I have had a passion for and have worked hard directly with students to maximize their outcomes and potential. I sharpened my work ethic, commitment to duty, teamwork, and perseverance while serving in the US Marine Corp. I am deeply rooted in our community and have advocated for the future of our community, its residents, and, most importantly, its future.

I have a lifetime of experience and service in business, community, and in Academic Technology:

American Legion Website Developer for Social Circle and Monroe

Peach State Tutoring and Test Prep Owner

General Manager of Boole and Babbage Storage Division

Director of Boole and Babbage Midwest Region

Sales Engineer of Boole and Babbage

WHY ME, WHY NOW?

Over the last few years, we have witnessed a decline in our schools both in social behavior and academic achievement in our Middle School. Our Middle School is listed by the state of Georgia as a failing school. I am uniquely qualified through my academic technology background and working with students directly to outperform on the ACT & SAT tests and to identify and address the issues students are not currently receiving in our school system. If I am elected to represent you as the district 3 School Board Representative, you can expect more than just a smiling face and appearances at football games. You can expect real solutions and actions to improve the outcomes of our students. I am a dependable fighter who will always complete the mission.

I AM ASKING FOR YOUR VOTE ON NOVEMBER 4TH.

