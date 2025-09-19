Cyril Don Wardle, Jr. announces candidacy for Social Circle Board of Education, District 3

The Covington News received the following from Cyril Don Wardle, Jr.:
I am a grandfather to two children in the Social Circle Schools. I have had a passion for and have worked hard directly with students to maximize their outcomes and potential. I sharpened my work ethic, commitment to duty, teamwork, and perseverance while serving in the US Marine Corp. I am deeply rooted in our community and have advocated for the future of our community, its residents, and, most importantly, its future.
I have a lifetime of experience and service in business, community, and in Academic Technology:
- American Legion Website Developer for Social Circle and Monroe
- Peach State Tutoring and Test Prep Owner
- General Manager of Boole and Babbage Storage Division
- Director of Boole and Babbage Midwest Region
- Sales Engineer of Boole and Babbage
WHY ME, WHY NOW?
Over the last few years, we have witnessed a decline in our schools both in social behavior and academic achievement in our Middle School. Our Middle School is listed by the state of Georgia as a failing school. I am uniquely qualified through my academic technology background and working with students directly to outperform on the ACT & SAT tests and to identify and address the issues students are not currently receiving in our school system. If I am elected to represent you as the district 3 School Board Representative, you can expect more than just a smiling face and appearances at football games. You can expect real solutions and actions to improve the outcomes of our students. I am a dependable fighter who will always complete the mission.
I AM ASKING FOR YOUR VOTE ON NOVEMBER 4TH.
