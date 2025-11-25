By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Children’s author Dav Pilkey visits South Salem Elementary School
dav pilkey at sses
Dav Pilkey, author of Captain Underpants and Dog Man, visited South Salem Elementary School on Nov. 21. Many of the students brought their own copies of the Dog Man series, and Pilkey took the time to sign any book thrust at him. - photo by Kate Verity
The final day of class before Thanksgiving Break brought a special treat for the fourth and fifth grade students of South Salem Elementary School. Thanks to the work of the Newton Education Foundation and the Little Shop of Stories, illustrious children’s author Dav Pilkey paid a visit to the school.