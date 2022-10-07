Biotechnology teacher named Newton County schools' Teacher of the Year

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton College & Career Academy biotechnology teacher Laura Lambert was named Newton County School System’s 2023 Teacher of the Year Thursday, Oct. 6, during a ceremony at Newton High School.

Lambert will now be eligible to represent Newton County Schools in the Georgia Teacher of the Year Program.

Her prizes included $1,000 cash and a crystal vase from the Newton County Chamber of Commerce, $500 cash from Covington Ford, and a dozen red roses.

Blake Alexander of East Newton Elementary School and Tiffany Pinnock of West Newton Elementary School were this year’s runners-up. They each received a crystal vase award from the Newton County Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s incredibly overwhelming right now, a little unnerving, but I hope that I do a good job representing Newton County as we move forward,” said Lambert after the ceremony. “I can’t express how humbling it is to have been picked out of such a group of impressive educators.”

Lambert began her career in education as a chemistry and biology teacher at Monroe Area High School in Walton County before joining the Newton County School System and Newton College & Career Academy team in 2019. She earned her undergraduate degree in neuroscience from Georgia State University and her master’s degree in Education from Piedmont University in 2017. She also is certified in both Gifted and STEM.

