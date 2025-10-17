Badia Ahad named new Emory Provost; Molly McGehee named interim dean of Oxford College

OXFORD, Ga. – Oxford College of Emory University will soon experience a shakeup in its leadership.

On Wednesday, Oxford College announced that current dean, Dr. Badia Ahad, had been named as the next provost of Emory University, next provost as well as the executive vice president of academic affairs.

The following day, Oxford College named longtime professor and supervisor Dr. Molly McGehee as interim dean.

Ahad has served as dean of Oxford College since 2023 after 12 years at Loyola University Chicago, according to her LinkedIn.

“All I have ever wanted as an academic leader is to create environments where students and faculty can thrive,” Ahad wrote in a post on her LinkedIn. “...That same belief in the transformative power of education will now shape my approach as Provost. I step into this role with humility, excitement, and an unwavering commitment to advancing the mission of Emory—to create, preserve, teach, and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.”

Ahad will begin her new role on Nov. 1.

“Dean Ahad has been an extraordinary member of our community,” said Leah Ward Sears, interim president of Emory University. “She has demonstrated remarkable leadership, vision and a genuine commitment to cultivating a strong and inclusive academic community. At Oxford, she has overseen academic affairs, student life and operations to elevate both the faculty and student experience. Her thoughtful leadership has already left a lasting mark, and I have every confidence she will bring that same energy and excellence to the provost role.”

McGehee has been with Oxford College since 2014 and has served in a number of leadership roles with the university. According to her LinkedIn profile, she most recently served as interim senior associate dean of academic affairs from July to October, with the interim tag removed earlier this month.

Following the announcement, McGehee took to LinkedIn to share her excitement.

“Truly honored and humbled,” McGehee wrote in part. “I promise to give this my all, to bring compassion, listening skills, and energy to the work ahead. It has never been a better time to be at Oxford College, and exciting plans are afoot!”

The longtime Oxford College employee has won numerous awards while at the university, including the 2024 Exemplary Teacher of the Year Award. Her work has collected praise from many within the university, including her predecessor.

“For more than a decade, Dr. McGehee has contributed greatly to Oxford as an esteemed professor and mentor to students, faculty and staff,” Ahad wrote in a news release. “Her passion and enthusiasm for this unique learning environment are evident in her work both inside and outside the classroom. I look forward to partnering with her closely to continue cultivating the Oxford we envision.”

Like Ahad, McGehee’s promotion to interim dean will go into effect on Nov. 1.

According to a news release from Emory University, a national search for a permanent dean for Oxford College will begin next summer. A search firm and advisory committee will be enlisted to fill the role.



