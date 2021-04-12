Alcovy High in Newton County names top 2021 students

Alcovy High School announces its top 10 graduates of the Class of 2021.

Graduating at the top of the class are valedictorian Logan Dobar, and salutatorian Natalia Sanchez.

Rounding out the top 10 graduates in alphabetical order are Aderonke Adewumi, Aeryn Barrentine, Morgan Hathorn, Faith Kamau, Jessica Malcolm, Brennen Reilly, Alisha Rosembert and Salimah Ziyad.

• Aderonke “Esther” Adewumi intends to major in biochemistry and molecular biology at Mercer University in the fall. She chose Roberta Axson as her favorite teacher.

• Aeryn Barrentine—Aeryn plans to study worship arts and sound tech at Toccoa Falls College in the fall. She chose Mack Hardwick as her favorite teacher.

• Logan Dobar — The Class of 2021 valedictorian plans to attend college in the fall to study electrical engineering. He chose Ryan Allred as his favorite teacher.

• Morgan Hathorn plans to attend college to major in biology and minor in computer science in the fall. Morgan chose Tony Brooks as her favorite teacher.

• Faith Kamau—Faith plans to major in pre-med at college in the fall. She chose Chantae Pittman as her favorite teacher.

• Jessica “Taylor” Malcolm—Taylor plans on continuing her bachelor’s degree in political science at the University of West Georgia in the fall. She chose Patty Pulliam as her favorite teacher.

• Brennen Reilly intends to major in mathematics at college in the fall. He chose Joshua Cook as his favorite teacher.

• Alisha Rosembert—Alisha plans to major in nursing in the fall. She chose Priscilla Waters as her favorite teacher.

• Natalia Sanchez — The Class of 2021 salutatorian plans to attend the University of Georgia in the fall. Her major is undecided at the moment but she is leaning towards a combination of math and business administration. She chose Jasmine El-Jourbagy as her favorite teacher.

• Salimah “Limah” Ziyad plans to major in sound design at college in the fall. She chose Suzanne Stokes as her favorite teacher.



