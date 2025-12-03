A Storybook Morning at ‘The Little School with the Big Heart’

Right before Thanksgiving Break, Mansfield Elementary School hosted one of its most cherished traditions — the annual Book Parade.

Students and staff brought their favorite characters to life with the most creative, colorful and heartwarming costumes. It was a joyful celebration of imagination, literacy and school spirit.

The parade was led in style by The Pride of Eastside drumline and the state champion Eastside Lady Eagles softball team, who brought a dose of energy and excitement to kick things off.

From dragons to storybook heroes, whimsical creatures to beloved classics, Mansfield once again showed why it’s known as “The Little School with the Big Heart.”