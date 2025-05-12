By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
2025 SALUTATORIAN: Malachi Scharf
Eastside's Malachi Scharf is an aspiring chemical engineer
Malachi Scharf
Malachi Scharf is the Salutatorian of Eastside High School's Class of 2025. Photo via Eastside High School.
It has been an eventful four years for Eastside Salutatorian Malachi Scharf, but the senior labeled it nothing short of enjoyable.