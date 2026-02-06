Woman convicted of kidnapping ex-girlfriend, taking her to Covington

BALDWIN COUNTY—A woman accused of kidnapping her ex-girlfriend and bringing her to Covington has been convicted.

On Wednesday, Feb. 4, Victoria Lewis was found guilty by a Baldwin County jury for kidnapping with bodily injury and aggravated stalking in August 2024.

According to a press release from the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office, Lewis abducted her former girlfriend from her home in Milledgeville and brought her to Covington. At the time of the kidnapping, Lewis was on probation for a domestic violence incident that involved the same woman, and was already not permitted to have any contact with the victim.

The victim, who was not identified in the release, was held in a Covington motel where Lewis physically assaulted her, causing “visible injuries,” the release states. It is not immediately clear which motel the incident occurred in.

While being kept in Covington, the victim tried to seek help.

“The victim flagged down some witnesses at a gas station in Covington and asked for help, but the defendant immediately fled the scene with the victim still in her vehicle,” the release states.

The news release did not name the Covington Police Department as a party in the investigation.

Lewis “eventually” returned the victim to her Milledgeville home and was arrested the following day, the release states. The duration of the abduction is unspecified.

“Witnesses travelled from the Covington area, Lawrenceville, and Macon to testify in the trial this week,” the release states. “The jury deliberated for over an hour before finding the defendant guilty of both charges.”

Lewis has not yet been sentenced. A sentencing date was not included in the release.