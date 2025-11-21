Woman convicted in 2023 death of missing Covington man

NEWTON COUNTY – A Kansas woman has been formally convicted of murdering a disabled Covington man who had been missing for months.

On Nov. 20, a Newton County jury deemed Danetta Knoblauch guilty of multiple charges in relation to the 2023 murder of Melvin Cooksey. Knoblauch, who is originally from Wichita, Kan., was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, first degree arson and concealing the death of another.

The decision was handed down after a weeklong trial, but the investigation has been underway for nearly three years.

According to a news release from the Newton County District Attorney’s Office, Cooksey, who was paralyzed on his left side, went missing after his Mote Road home burned down on Feb. 23, 2023.

This was later determined to be an act of arson by investigators.

“Fire investigators discovered that the fire had been intentionally set and propane tanks had been spread throughout the house,” the release states.

An investigation facilitated by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the District Attorney's office ensued.

Three months later, a couple hiking in Fannin County came across a human skull. As authorities investigated the area, they located a pacemaker with a serial number identifying it as belonging to Cooksey, according to the news release.

Investigators then identified Knoblauch as a person of interest.

“Witness statements, social media records, phone records, and FLOCK (license plate reader) camera records led investigation to identifying Knoblauch,” the release states.

Looking into Knoblauch, investigators discovered that she was already wanted in Kansas for allegedly attacking a man with a sledgehammer and screwdriver.

Knoblauch was tracked down in Louisiana in May 2023. She was arrested on the warrants out of Kansas after what the release calls “a lengthy standoff there with local and state police.”

Knoblauch was interviewed by Georgia investigators. Her child, who was with Knoblauch during the standoff, was also forensically interviewed by a local child advocacy center, according to the release.

“Both interviews provided incriminating information to law enforcement,” the release states.

On July 4, 2023, Knoblauch was extradited to Newton County. One month later, a Newton County Grand Jury indicted her for Cooksey’s murder.

During last week’s trial, the release says that the State brought forth 25 witnesses and approximately 750 pieces of evidence.

“This included extensive mapping of the Defendant’s movements with evidence from cell phone tower records of her phones and Cooksey’s phone, FLOCK camera records, and location data from CashApp,” the release states. “A forensic anthropologist testified about injuries to Cooksey’s skull. Extensive crime scene testimony and evidence, as well as GBI crime lab witnesses presenting DNA evidence, implicated the Defendant in Cooksey’s death. Text messages, social media messages, interviews, and body camera footage from Louisiana and Kansas were also presented to the jury.”

Knoblauch was found guilty around 3 p.m. on Nov. 20. She will be sentenced on Dec. 10.

“Because of the tireless work of the prosecution team and the lead investigators, the person responsible for this senseless and heinous crime has been convicted,” wrote District Attorney Randy McGinley. “This was a complicated case that required expertise in so many areas and a dedication to finding the truth. I want to thank the numerous agencies that assisted in the investigation and trial preparation for this case. This verdict shows the continued dedication of the DA’s Office to seeking justice for victims and their families.”