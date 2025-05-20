Two Covington teenagers arrested on murder charges in Monroe

MONROE, Ga. – Two Covington teenagers face serious charges including felony murder after an incident that took place two weeks ago.

The City of Monroe Police Department (MPD) announced on Tuesday that it had arrested 17-year-old Laddarreus Tiller and 18-year-old Jatorian Ellis, both from Covington, for their involvement in a shooting that took place outside of Newton County.

According to the MPD, Tiller and Ellis were connected with a May 6 shooting that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Eitenne Boakye from Covington. The shooting also critically injured 23-year-old Jazaire Burgess from Monroe.

Sharon Swanepoel of The Walton Tribune reported that officers responded to a gunshot victim in the area of Lacy Street in Monroe where Boakaye was found suffering from his injuries, to which he later succumbed. While on the scene, Burgess was located by officers at the corner of Pine Park where he was transported to an Atlanta area hospital.

Further details regarding the motive of the shooting remain unclear.

Tiller and Ellis are charged with felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

“The Monroe Police Department would like to extend its sincere gratitude to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Walton County District Attorney’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, and our dedicated Monroe Police Department detectives for their teamwork, professionalism, and determination throughout the investigation,” the MPD released in a statement. “We are proud of our agencies' strong partnership and are thankful for their continued support in keeping our communities safe.”

The Newton County Sheriff's Office issued a statement to The Covington News following the arrest.

"Sheriff [Ezell] Brown extends his gratitude to the men and women of the NCSO SWAT team and criminal investigations division who worked on this case with the Monroe PD and took those individuals into custody in Newton County,."

Tiller was arrested by officers with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and remains in Newton County jail, while Ellis is booked in Walton County.