SWAT response leads to three arrests

NEWTON COUNTY - Three individuals were arrested at a residence in the Westminister subdivision on Wednesday following reports of heavy police presence.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) said in a news release that the department's Criminal Investigations Division, along with assistance from the SWAT Team, made the arrests after executing a search warrant at a residence in the subdivision off of St Anne's Place in Covington.

Identities of the three arrested individuals were not immediately released. It is not clear what charges they face.

The NCSO says the investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated with more information as its made available. Check back to www.covnews.com for updates.




