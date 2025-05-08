Second teenager arrested in Lakeside Circle assault case

NEWTON COUNTY - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) announced on Thursday morning that 16-year-old Nyshiem Smith is in custody.

Smith was one of two teenagers wanted for questioning in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred on March 4 at Lakeside Circle. The two were the NCSO’s prime suspects in the case. BOLOs for the pair have been in place since March 8.

The other person of interest in the assault was 15-year-old Trevion Campbell. Campbell was taken into custody by the NCSO on Monday, May 5.

According to a booking report for Smith, he is facing four charges: Felony possession of a firearm or a knife during commission or attempt to commit certain crimes, misdemeanor aggravated assault, misdemeanor criminal attempt to commit a felony and misdemeanor possession of a pistol or revolver by persons under 18 (first offense).

A booking report for Campbell lists the same charges, but with three classified as felonies and only one as a misdemeanor.

Campbell faces felony possession of a firearm or a knife during commission or attempt to commit certain crimes, felony aggravated assault, felony criminal attempt to commit a felony and misdemeanor possession of a pistol or revolver by persons under 18 (first offense).

As of now, both Smith and Campbell are reportedly going to be tried in juvenile court.

Smith is also listed on his booking report to be a resident of Lithonia. Campbell has a Covington address on his report, but the NCSO's initial BOLO for him said he was known to squat in abandoned houses in Newton, Rockdale and DeKalb Counties.

The March 4 assault reportedly left one unidentified individual injured with “multiple gunshot wounds.”

According to the NCSO's initial release, at approximately 8:25 p.m. on March 4, two individuals “ambushed” a man at a residence off Lakeside Circle.

Since the week of the attack, no updates have been released by the NCSO regarding the case until the recent arrests. No further information has been released regarding the motive, the victim’s identity or his current condition.