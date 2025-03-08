Newton County Sheriff’s Office seeks individuals for question in Tuesday night assault

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) has released the identity of two individuals wanted for questioning in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred Tuesday night at Lakeside Circle.

Trevion Campbell and Nyshiem Smith are considered persons of interest in the incident. Both are considered armed and dangerous. The NCSO advises the public not to approach Campbell or Smith; rather, if spotted, call 911 immediately.

According to the NCSO’s BOLO, Campbell is a 15-year-old male, listed at 5’6” and 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and black shoulder length locs.

Campbell is reportedly known to travel on foot and squat in abandoned houses. He is most often seen in Newton, Rockdale and DeKalb counties and frequently wears a mask.

Smith is a 16-year-old male said to be 5’7” and 150 pounds. He also has brown eyes and black shoulder length lics, but his hair is blonde near the front.

The BOLO says that Smith also often wears a mask, and he tends to frequent Newton and DeKalb counties.

The pair are listed as persons of interest for Tuesday’s shooting, which left one injured.

The NCSO asks that residents of Lakeside Circle continue to monitor any home security video footage from the night of March 4. Any footage or other tips regarding the incident and the persons of interest can be submitted to Investigator Dunston at bdunston@newtonsheriffga.org.

According to a social media post from the NCSO, on March 4 at approximately 8:25 p.m., two unknown suspects “ambushed” a man at a residence off Lakeside Circle. The victim reportedly suffered “multiple gunshot wounds.”

The NCSO has not released any information regarding the victim’s condition, nor any further info regarding the assault.