Police search for individuals involved in Lakeside Circle shooting

NEWTON COUNTY – The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) are looking to identify two individuals connected with a shooting at Lakeside Circle on Tuesday night.

According to a social media post from the NCSO, two unknown suspects “ambushed” a man at a residence off Lakeside Circle at approximately 8:25 p.m. He reportedly suffered “multiple gunshot wounds.” It is not clear where the man was shot, nor his current condition.

- photo by Courtesy of the Newton County Sheriff's Office



The NCSO is asking residents of Fairview Estates and Highgate to check any video cameras they may have between 7:45-8:35 p.m. on Tuesday night. The suspects were believed to be on foot and walked through “several backyards,” according to the social media post.

Due to the blurry camera resolution, it is difficult to determine an exact clothing description of the suspects. However, one of the suspects can be seen wearing a hoodie with The North Face brand on the back.

- photo by Courtesy of the Newton County Sheriff's Office



Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact investigator Dunston at 678-625-1589. Videos can be submitted at bdunston@newtonsheriffga.org.



