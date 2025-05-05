One arrest made in Lakeside Circle assault case

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) announced today that 15-year-old Trevion Campbell has been arrested. Campbell was wanted as a person of interest in an aggravated assault that occurred on March 4 at Lakeside Circle.

The NCSO did not release an update regarding 16-year-old Nyshiem Smith, who was identified alongside Campbell on March 8 as a person of interest in connection with the assault. There has been no indication that Smith has been taken into NCSO custody.

According to the March 8 BOLO released by the NCSO, Smith is said to be 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds. He also has brown eyes and black shoulder-length locs, but his hair is blonde near the front.

The BOLO also stated that Smith often wears a mask and that he tends to frequent Newton and DeKalb counties.

The March 4 assault reportedly left one unidentified individual injured with “multiple gunshot wounds.”

According to the NCSO's initial release, at approximately 8:25 p.m., two individuals “ambushed” a man at a residence off Lakeside Circle.

Campbell’s arrest is the only update that the NCSO has provided since March. No further information has been released regarding the motive, the two suspects or the victim’s identity and condition.

The NCSO asks that anyone with further information regarding the case contact Investigator Dunston at 678-625-1589 or bdunston@newtonsheriffga.com.