Police searching for man who stole car at tire shop
Police are looking for this man who was alleged to have stolen a vehicle from Southern Tire. Photos via Covington Police Department.

COVINGTON, Ga.- The Covington Police Department (CPD) is searching for a vehicle that was stolen from a local tire shop.

On July 10,  a gray Nissan Sentra was stolen after being dropped off for service at Southern Tire in Covington. The car was last seen after a Black man entered the vehicle and drove westbound on Highway 278, according to a news release from the CPD.

Surveillance video from the CPD’s news release shows the unidentified suspect leaving a QuickTrip.  He is best described as a Black male standing approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10 with a medium build and short hair.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is urged to contact Detective Jack Treadwell at 770-385-2196 or email him at jack.treadwell@covingtonpolice.com. 