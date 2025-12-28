One shot during domestic dispute, suspect arrested

UPDATE #1

The suspect in Sunday’s shooting in Porterdale has been identified.

Conrad Barrett, 36, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of cruelty to children in the third degree, reckless conduct and discharging a firearm near a roadway.

Barrett was listed as a resident of 75 Madison Way, the address where the shooting occurred.

The PPD says the victim, who remains unidentified, is in stable condition.

ORIGINAL STORY

PORTERDALE, Ga. – A domestic dispute in Porterdale left one person shot and another taken into custody.

Officers with the Porterdale Police Department (PPD) responded to 75 Madison Way at approximately 1:22 p.m on Sunday afternoon., according to a news release. A 911 call had been placed regarding a “domestic disturbance incident” where a person had reportedly been shot.

The PPD located the wounded individual upon arrival. The injured person was transported by EMS to Grady Hospital. At that time, their condition was stable.

Another person was reportedly arrested at the scene. At this time, no charges have been released.

Neither person involved in the incident was immediately identified by the PPD.

The PPD said that they will provide future updates regarding this incident as more information is available.