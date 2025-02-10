One killed in hit-and-run, suspect not identified

NEWTON COUNTY – At 8:54 p.m. on Sunday, the Newton County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) responded to a fatal hit-and-run.

A pedestrian – whose identity remains unclear – was reportedly hit by a “dark-colored pickup truck” on Salem Road, in front of the trailer park, according to a news release from the NCSO. The truck then continued to drive north on Salem Road.

The NCSO is looking for any information regarding the incident or the unidentified driver. Contact Sgt. Jack Redlinger at 678-300-7877 or jredlinger@newtonsheriffga.org.